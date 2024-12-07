MSU's Bitter Rival Michigan Suffers Massive Recruiting Loss
The Michigan State Spartans' bitter rival, the Michigan Wolverines, has had a successful recruiting cycle after landing five-star No. 1 quarterback Bryce Underwood, which opened the floodgates for other recruits coveting a massive NIL war chest.
The Wolverines can't catch them all, however. 2025 tight end Andrew Olesh is one of the best players in the entire class, a highly rated four-star prospect ranked No. 47 overall by 247Sports and the No. 3 tight end. He just flipped on signing day to Big Ten powerhouse Penn State.
Olesh was one of the prizes of their recruiting cycle, a Day 1 impact player that was to be the successor to Colston Loveland, Wolverines' superstar and potential first-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins praised Olesh as a game-breaking player.
"Three-level pass catcher with a favorable combination of measurables and traits that has a chance to emerge as a game-changing combo tight end on Saturdays," Ivins wrote. "Tested in the upper percentile spring before senior season, clocking a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash and a 4.13 in the short shuttle at just under 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. Has been deployed primarily as a large outside receiver at the prep level, but has proven to be an effective move blocker out on the perimeter and has finished a bulk of his run-blocking chores when asked to work out of a three-point stance.
"Mixes gears well as a route runner and turned heads at the Elite 11 Finals with his dynamic cuts, large catch radius, and superb body control. Competitive with the ball in his hands as he will use his burst and agility to get out of tackles. Will need to add some mass in the coming years and keep progressing as an in-line player to reach full potential, but should be viewed as a future multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can elevate a passing attack after a developmental year or two. NFL upside given the growth potential and how he moves."
This is a big loss for the Wolverines, regardless of Underwood or Elijah Dotson, or any of the high-end four-star they have managed to land under Sherrone Moore. It won't sink them, but it will hurt.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
