MSU's Rival Michigan Already Amidst QB Controversy?
The Michigan Wolverines have been able to relish a miracle run that occurred in November. They beat Ohio State and they nabbed the most prestigious recruit in the history of a historic football program -- 2025 No. 1 quarterback Bryce Underwood, an in-state legend before playing a snap of college ball.
There will be calls for Underwood to start as a true freshman and his early enrollment will further fuel said talk. Getting first-round NFL Draft hype and comparisons to Vince Young, perhaps the most dominant quarterback in college football history, will stoke the flames.
"Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism," 247Sports' Andrew Ivins wrote in a scouting report that lacked any critiques on Underwood's play. "Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds.
"Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
The Wolverines might have a problem on their hands: Quarterback Jadyn Davis, originally thought to be the future of the program when he came out of high school as the No. 115 overall prospect in the 2024 class.
"Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Five level that can get the job done on Saturdays," Ivins wrote of Davis. "Football IQ and mental makeup likely to be attractive to not only coaches, but also NFL scouts."
Davis was so good, and the Wolverines' situation so bad, there were whispers he could see the field. Things might get complicated now that it looks like Davis has doubled down on staying with the Wolverines. If the Wolverines don't start Underwood, does he transfer?
What if Davis ends up transferring? That's a valuable piece of depth. Things could get interesting in Ann Arbor.
