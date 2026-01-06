SI

Bryce Underwood Makes Call on Michigan Future After Kyle Whittingham’s Hiring

Blake Silverman

Bryce Underwood will remain with Michigan for his sophomore season
Bryce Underwood will remain with Michigan for his sophomore season / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Despite a coaching change, freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood will remain with Michigan next season under new coach Kyle Whittingham.

According to reports from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and On3’s Pete Nakos, Underwood plans to remain with the Wolverines following coach Sherrone Moore’s departure and Whittingham’s arrival. Underwood, a former five-star recruit, hadn’t made up his mind on his future prior to Michigan’s 41-27 loss to Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Wednesday.

He mentioned Whittingham’s offensive coordinator choice and the style of his offense would impact the quarterback’s decision. Whittingham, the longtime former Utah coach, brought Utes OC Jason Beck to run the Wolverines’ offense, and secured Underwood’s commitment mere days later.

Underwood’s first year in Ann Arbor, Mich., didn’t go exactly to plan as the Wolverines finished with a 9-4 record after the bowl-game loss. He threw for 2,428 yards with 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions, completing 60.3% of his passes. He added 392 yards and six scores on the ground, however.

Following Moore’s firing, the Detroit Free Press reported it was likely Underwood would stay, citing an anonymous source with knowledge on the QB’s forthcoming decision. The 18-year-old QB will be sticking with the program, posting a message to his X account Monday night with a nod to “Team 147,” the moniker which next year’s group of Wolverines will be known as:

As Whittingham gets settled into his new role, he has his quarterback fully bought in.

Blake Silverman
