Somehow, Disgraced Wolverines Staffer is Now Coaching Top Flip Recruit
Disgraced former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions is the thorn that can't seem to be removed from Michigan's side. His role in the sign-stealing scandal has caused much turmoil in Ann Arbor, while also harming the maize and blue's reputation on a national scale.
Whether right or not -- the Wolverines' 2024 national championship will always be tied to Stalions. Some think it invalidates the title, even. Whether this reporter wouldn't go that far (that roster was loaded with NFL talent), to say that there won't be a stench from Stalions is a certain lie.
Stalions picked up a job at local Detroit Mumford High School as a defensive coordinator this fall. He was even head coach for a brief moment. Now, he is coaching at Belleville, arguably the best team in the state of Michigan and possibly the Midwest.
Per CBS Sports Detroit, Stalions is now an assistant coach for a team many have pegged as the presumptive state champion.
The most eye-brow-raising part? He is assistant coach to Bryce Underwood, No. 1 overall prospect and quarterback in the 2025 class and a top priority for Michigan. Underwood has been committed to LSU -- but the Wolverines, desperate for a signal caller, have been making a strong push.
LSU is reportedly offering somewhere around $5 million. The Wolverines, per a CBS Sports report, are offering double that amount. So that Stalions is now coaching the young prospect, at the height of his dream school's recruitment of said prospect -- is very intriguing, to say the least.
I saw Underwood perform this summer at The D Zone's 7-on-7 competition at University Liggett. He is everything he is advertised to be. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports compared Underwood to Texas Longhorns' legend Vince Young.
"Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism," Ivins wrote. "Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds.
"Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
