Spartan Legend Has Perfect Reaction To Son's Michigan Offer
Sedrick Irvin was probably the best Michigan State Spartans running back to touch the field in the 1990s. He was about as consistent as a rusher can get, with a combination of shiftiness and speed. He registered three seasons over 1,000 yards. He is fifth in program history for career rushing yards.
He had 1,067 in 1996, 1,270 in 1997, and 1,167 in 1998. He was one of the premier players of the Nick Saban era, that short but sweet time which Spartans faithful can claim as its own -- the greatest college football coach to ever touch the field repped green and white.
Irvin also had a nose for the endzone -- his 35 rushing touchdowns are fourth all-time for the Spartans. Not small company, either, considering names like Lorenzo White, Javon Ringer, LeVeon Bell, T.J. Duckett and more.
Irvin's son, Amarri, is one of the best linebackers in the 2027 class. The IMG Academy standout is 6-foot, 195 pounds, and rated the No. 5 linebacker in the class, per 247Sports. Overall, he is listed as the 80th-best prospect. He is just the No. 7 player in the state of Florida, prime ground for top talent.
Irvin already has 20 offers -- Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Kentucky, Texas, Penn State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Penn State have all come calling for his talents. He just received an offer from bitter Spartans rival, Michigan.
To that, the elder Irivin had just about the best response a Spartans football alum parent could have to such a thing. He commented on a X (formerly Twitter) post:
"My stomach not feeling too well my son just got an offer from the school down the st...."
That the Spartans themselves have not offered Irvin is a head-scratcher. Under Mel Tucker, legacy recruits fell to the wayside, as did just about every other pipeline the green and white had.
Under head coach Jonathan Smith, the Spartans are looking to rebuild the pipeline to their state, the Midwest, and even legacy targets. Irvin is an elite prospect and the competition will be stiff. Joe Rossi has recruited linebackers and young linebackers. How soon before Irvin gets an offer?
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
