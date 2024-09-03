Spartans' Arch Nemesis Wolverines Fanbase Already in Meltdown
The days of "Who's got it better than us?" could be numbered. Yes, the Michigan State Spartans' arch rival Michigan indeed looks vulnerable. At the very least, nowhere near what they were last season -- a team good enough to go undefeated and win the national championship.
The Maize and Blue fanbase rather than being happy for head coach Sherrone Moore's first win without the word "interim" in his job title, experienced a meltdown via X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Wolverines beat Fresno State 30-10. The scoreboard did not indicate how close the game was until the final quarter, nor how sloppy Michigan looked (maybe uninspired is the word). Granted, it was Week 1, a time of implementation.
But for the reigning national champions, at home, with plenty of weapons (some of the best players in the country for their positions)? Not a good sight to see for the Wolverines.
Last season's offense was one of the most efficient, even dominant, in Big Ten and Wolverine history. JJ McCarthy, who may have been one of the best players in the 2024 NFL Draft, combined a big arm with plenty of athleticism and intangibles. He was the right player for what Jim Harbaugh needed.
Roman Wilson, a premier slot receiver with 4.3 40 speed that allowed him to create incredible amounts of separation when McCarthy extended plays.
Blake Corum, who might just be the best running back in school history, an all-around workhorse that carried the offense in the toughest of situations. Combined with Donovan Edwards, the home run hitter, the Wolverines rushing attack was one of the best in Big Ten history.
Defensively, a large amount of depth at every level and intangibles galore. Mike Sainristil, the heart of the defense at corner. Linebacker Junior Colson, one of the best in April's draft. Kris Jenkins in the interior of a dominant defensive line.
All of those pieces are gone. It might be too much for Moore to manage. The Wolverines offense has the best tight end in college football, Colston Loveland. But Edwards looked vulnerable last night and one wonders if he is a three-down, workhorse back like Corum was.
Mason Graham and Will Johnson are arguably the best players at their positions (defensive tackle and cornerback), but the Maize and Blue don't seem to have the depth they had last year.
The feeling of unease in Ann Arbor is palpable. The Wolverines have a huge test at home against a stacked Texas Longhorns team looking to do more than participate in the national title conversation. The Wolverines also have to play Oregon. And then it's the Horseshoe to play Ohio State at season's end.
The Wolverines haven't lost a regular season game since they played Michigan State in 2021. Their regular season win streak of 29 games could come to an end soon. They could very well end up with multiple losses by season's end.
The reaction from fans seems to point to that thought.
