Alabama OC Ryan Grubb Praises MSU's Hiring of Nick Sheridan

Michigan State's offense has not been remotely close to good enough in recent years.

The Spartans and Pat Fitzgerald hope that Nick Sheridan will be the one who can change that. Sheridan is currently the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama, where he is still in the middle of a College Football Playoff run. The ninth-seeded Crimson Tide take on No. 1 Indiana during the Rose Bowl and CFP quarterfinal on New Year's Day.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sheridan's two seasons at Alabama have been interesting. He was the Crimson Tide's primary OC and playcaller back in 2024, but was demoted to co-OC this year, with playcalling duties going to Ryan Grubb.

Interestingly, Sheridan's offense finished 42nd nationally, while Grubb's is currently 74th.

Grubb has been with Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer at multiple other stops, including Division II Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, and Washington. He and DeBoer were apart in 2024, with DeBoer taking the Alabama job and Grubb being the OC of the Seattle Seahawks.

On Saturday, Grubb had a press conference ahead of the Tide's game against the Hoosiers. He was asked about Sheridan taking the job at Michigan State, and he gave a glowing endorsement of Sheridan that should encourage Spartan fans.

What Grubb Said

Apr 12, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) stands with Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb during A-Day drills at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Gary Cosby-Imagn Images

"Nick's much more than a coworker," Grubb said about Sheridan. "He's a dear friend; I mean that. He's just an absolute stud. In this profession, you just celebrate the wins for the good guys, and Nick's definitely one of them.

"I think for him, just being able to go take that next step... Nick has always been really, really good at building. And that's what I think you see with great coaches, is guys that... they just take steps. They develop. They stop somewhere, they're with people, they grow, and they become even better coaches. And I think for Coach Fitzgerald, you got a great one."

More on Sheridan's Staff at MSU

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan with quarterback Ty Simpson (15) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even though Alabama is still playing, that has not stopped Sheridan from getting much of his offensive staff together, presumably with the help of Fitzgerald. So far, Sheridan and Michigan State are set to hire Nick Tabacca as offensive line coach and Mike Bajakian as quarterbacks coach, with wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak set to be retained from the previous staff.

None of these moves, not even the Sheridan hire, have been formally recognized by the school or team yet --- this may not happen until Alabama is done --- but Hawkins has said on his personal X account that he is returning.

Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan watches his quarterbacks warm up at Bryant-Denny Stadium before a game against the South Florida Bulls. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

