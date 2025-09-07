WATCH: MSU's Omari Kelly talks about Game-Winning Conversion
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State wide receiver Omari Kelly had a full-circle game. He was the first Spartan to get the ball and the last during their 42-40 win over Boston College on Saturday night.
His first play was a fumble. The last was a walk-off, game-winning two-point conversion. That's about as interesting a day as it gets, with Kelly getting four catches for 60 yards in between.
Here's what Kelly had to say after the game:
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith also spoke to the media following the game. Below is a partial transcript from his press conference.
Jonathan Smith
Opening Statement
“That was a beautiful football game, really by both teams, I thought. Going back and forth, competing, obviously into double overtime.
“I appreciate the crowd, I thought it made a difference. That was an electric atmosphere. Student section, yes, but the whole place (was great).
“It was a beautiful football game and it was a beautiful locker room after that. Really proud of the guys to just continue to fight and find a way. Especially thinking about the second half, coming out and getting that early score, getting some momentum going.
“But they (Boston College) played well too. I thought both quarterbacks played really, really well tonight. And it came down to us getting a stop on a two-point conversion and us executing to finish the deal. So I'm really proud of the guys.”
On Armorion Smith breaking up the two-point attempt from Boston College
“Yeah, it means a lot, especially for that guy. The quality of man that he is, the effort, football means a lot to him. I think he was a part of that early fumble recovery, and then to have the breakup on the two-point play, it's just awesome.”
Q: What about this team got them to victory that might not have been there in the past?
“Yeah, I think there's been growth. There's a closeness, a bond, that we've got to do this thing together. Experience, we've got some more experience.
“I mean, I go back to playing these guys last year and that experience. We need to learn from every game and that kind of thing. But I do think the confidence grew offensively in the second half, that you could continue to go. And, again, the defense holding them to six (in double OT).
I think there was some confidence there.
“And these guys are aware — these are long football games. There's going to be momentum swings, going back and forth. Just really proud of the toughness they showed for more than 60 minutes.”
Q: What does this win mean?
“Yeah, I think it's a step forward — that, yeah, we found a way to win it like this. Again, this is game two and we're hoping to play a lot more games, beyond just 12 type thing.
So it's early. But, again, we talked about confidence can come from displayed performance, and these guys did it tonight and hopefully their confidence continues to grow from it.”
