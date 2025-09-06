Why Omari Kelly is MSU's Most Important Player vs. BC
Michigan State wide receiver Omari Kelly introduced himself to Spartan Nation in a big way last week.
Last Friday, against Western Michigan, Kelly caught seven passes for 75 yards, leading the team. He won with multiple different routes and used his quickness and agility to get around Bronco defenders.
Jonathan Smith and the Spartans need Kelly to keep things going against Boston College, a team that forced four turnovers against MSU the last time these two teams faced off.
As the Spartan offense must improve as a whole against a much more talented Eagles defense, Kelly may be the most important player for MSU as they look to reach 2-0.
The MSU passing offense struggled in the second half against WMU last week, as quarterback Aidan Chiles was not as sharp as he was in the first half. If the Spartans have another bad half through the air, the Eagles will make them pay for it.
Omari Kelly vs. Boston College
That’s where Kelly comes in. He did an excellent job separating from his defenders, and while BC has good defensive backs, he should be able to find space and get open tonight.
Much attention will be paid to MSU’s top receiver, Nick Marsh. The height-weight-speed receiver is the team’s best offensive player, and there will be a focus on getting him the ball after he had only five catches last week.
Eagles Defensive Coordinator Tim Lewis will try to ensure that Marsh does not have a big game. By doing so, Kelly will be free to see less defensive attention, which will lead to more receptions and more explosive plays.
Chiles also trusts Kelly, as he looked his way first several times last week. If Kelly is the most trustworthy receiver in this offense, expect him to see a large target share again tonight.
MSU did not have the level of explosive playmaking last season against BC that Kelly brings, and the team lost marginally to this team on the road.
Having a player like Kelly to make plays will be a major boost for a Spartan team with a real shot to win against a solid ACC opponent.
Kelly is the ultimate X-factor for the Spartans against Boston College, and if he has a big game, expect MSU to come away with a victory.
