Where MSU's QBs Rank Among the National Landscape
The Michigan State Spartans have an important decision to make at quarterback before they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions this Saturday.
MSU has started Aidan Chiles for most of this season, but after a stretch of poor play and nagging injuries, Jonathan Smith and his staff pivoted to Alessio Milvojevic against Minnesota.
Milivojevic, a redshirt freshman, played well in that start, completing 20-of-28 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown, despite the Spartans’ overtime loss to the Golden Gophers.
There has been great quarterback play across the country this season, but MSU’s QBs may not be considered among the best signal-callers in the nation.
ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked every starting quarterback in the Power 4, putting Ohio State’s Julian Sayin at the top of the list. The Buckeyes’ star has a chance to win the Heisman Trophy this season.
Connelly lumped Chiles and Milivojevic together at No. 47 out of 68, which is not a great place to be if you’re the Spartans. When Chiles transferred from Oregon State, many expected him to be a transformational player for this offense.
That has not been the case, and after two weeks to recover from the injuries he has dealt with all season, Chiles may not get his starting job back this week against PSU.
ESPN on MSU's quarterbacks
Here’s what Connelly had to say about Chiles and Milivojevic:
“After a run of diminishing form from Chiles, coach Jonathan Smith started Milivojevic in the past game against Minnesota. The redshirt freshman threw for 311 yards -- more than Chiles in any start this season -- but took seven sacks, and State fell in overtime. Smith was coy about who might start moving forward, but honestly, the defense has been the far bigger issue regardless.”
The quarterback play in East Lansing has been concerning, but it has been far from the team’s biggest problem. The offensive line and play calling have been questionable at best, even if Chiles has not played his best football in the last few weeks.
Milivojevic has only started one game, so it is difficult to get a feel for what kind of QB he is. He had a strong command of the offense against the Golden Gophers two weeks ago, which may mean he will start against Penn State this week.
Smith has not announced a starter for this Saturday’s game, giving the team a few more days to see who separates themself as the clear-cut QB1.
MSU sits at 3-6 on the season, losing its last six games and failing to win a conference game. The Spartans have not had good QB play this season, but there are bigger problems to address.
