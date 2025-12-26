Why MSU's Anelu Lafaele Can Break Out in 2026

Michigan State is looking for ways to improve its pass rush ahead of the 2026 season.

The Spartans were lackluster at getting after the quarterback again in 2025, which is something the team has struggled with over the last few seasons. Jonathan Smith was not able to figure it out, and MSU hopes Pat Fitzgerald can.

The team will likely look for defensive end help in the transfer portal, as Athletic Director J Batt wants to surround defensive coordinator Joe Rossi with more talent so his scheme can be executed to its full potential.

Michigan State Director of Athletics J Batt watches a play against Western Michigan form the sideline during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Soon-to-be senior Jalen Thompson will hold down one defensive end spot, but the other will be up for grabs. Who will take control of the other starting role?

That player could be Anelu Lafaele , who transferred from Wisconsin last offseason. His promising season was cut short by an injury that kept him out for the remainder of 2025.

What should Spartan fans expect from Lafaele in 2026?

Anelu Lafaele's role

Michigan State's Anelu Lafaele celebrates after a defensive stop against Boston College during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In five games, Lafaele totaled seven tackles, two for loss, one forced fumble, and two sacks. He has impressive burst and closing quickness off the edge, and he showed it in the early parts of the season.

The specificity of Lafaele’s injury was never identified, but it appeared to be a lower-leg injury after he was photographed with a boot and crutches after the Nebraska game. Those can often be tough for edge rushers to come back from.

However, if Lafaele can bounce back healthy in 2026, he has a chance to be a force off the edge for a Spartan defense that needs help pressuring the quarterback. He showed promise early in the season, and the team likely would have won more games had he stayed healthy.

MSU hired Winston DeLattiboudere III as its defensive line coach, a young, energetic former player who spent time with the Arizona Cardinals. He should be a big fan of Lafaele’s motor and explosiveness off the edge.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lafaele is also familiar with Rossi’s scheme, so he does not have to learn a new system once he recovers and is ready to return to the field. Having that continuity should be major for his development.

The Spartans are looking everywhere for pass-rush help, but they may find it in-house if Lafaele can take another step in his growth. He has the tools to be a plus pass-rusher, and a healthy offseason will be key to seeing if he can put it all together.

