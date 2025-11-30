Why MSU's Depth Has Not Fallen Off
The Michigan State Spartans are 7-0 early in the college basketball season.
No one was really sure what to make of Tom Izzo’s 31st team, as the Spartans lost several key contributors from last year’s Elite Eight run. It was likely why no media members picked MSU to win the conference again.
MSU added a few transfers and brought in a two-man high school freshman recruiting class, but those players were unknowns, and no one knew how they would fit with the returning Spartans. However, that depth has allowed the team to remain strong personnel-wise.
The Spartans are not ten-deep this season, so technically the depth has “fallen off” a little bit, but it has not regressed to a detrimental level. MSU is still a deep team that can tire its opponents out with several bodies.
Michigan State's depth
The unknowns have quickly become proven commodities, including point guard Divine Ugochukwu. The Miami (FL) transfer did not play much for the Hurricanes last season, but he showed flashes in his limited action.
That enticed Izzo and the staff, and Ugochukwu has played well since becoming the Spartans’ backup point guard. The staff can trust him to keep the offense flowing when Jeremy Fears Jr. comes out of the game.
Ugochukwu has averaged four points and one assist per game, but his scoring output has improved in the last few games. He scored 16 points against East Carolina and six points in the previous game against Detroit Mercy.
His three-point shooting has improved this season, too, as he has connected on four of his last five attempts. He does not often look to score, but he is efficient when he puts a shot up.
MSU’s freshmen have looked good, too, as Cam Ward may be playing himself into NBA Draft status. Spartan fans would like for Ward to stay and be a part of a championship team, though.
Ward’s effort on the glass and around the basket has been a welcome sight for this Spartan team, as no one was sure what he would bring this season. He has brought energy to a team that needed it.
Sophomores Kur Teng and Jesse McCulloch have also done a solid job off the bench, even if they don’t get many offensive looks while they’re on the floor.
MSU should do more prep work with McCulloch, as he will take over as the center when Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper are gone next season.
The Spartans came into the season not knowing what they would get from their depth, but that unit has remained strong.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to let us know what you think about Michigan State's depth when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.