Why MSU's Jesse McCulloch Will be Ready for the Real Deal
Michigan State redshirt freshman center Jesse McCulloch told Michigan State Spartans On SI on Thursday that he expects to be back on the court next week after recovering from a stress fracture in his foot.
McCulloch is probably going to see some impactful minutes this coming season, yet he has yet to see even one in his collegiate career so far. The young center redshirted his first year with the program and will now be getting a late start to offseason practice.
So will he be ready? He belives so.
"I'm super confident in myself, and just knowing I haven't played basketball in a minute, so I'm really hungry just to go out there and play a lot," McCulloch said on Thursday. "So, I'm really looking forward to that."
If that isn't enough, McCulloch's teammate, senior center Carson Cooper, who knows him as well as anyone in the building, has faith in his fellow big man.
"Jesse's a really mature guy that we have on our team, so he's kind of understand -- he's kind of been through the wringer I guess, like last year, kind of traveling with us and everything, except just not playing," Cooper said on Tuesday.
"And I think first couple of games, the tempo and all of that is going to be -- it might take some getting used to and all of that, but I think, overall, he's mature enough to really lock in and understand and still be able to take in what coach is talking about during practice and stuff and just taking it in, watching our practice and being able to incorporate that into the games and into our schemes and all of that."
Tom Izzo has been high on McCulloch, and that should tell you all you need to know about his potential.
While he hasn't seen game action, he spent all last season on scout team, battling the starting lineup that led a Big Ten title squad.
"I've been playing against (Cooper)," McCulloch said. "Him, Jax (Jaxon Kohler), and even Szymon (Zapala), learning a lot of defensive tactics. That's the biggest thing. Then learning a little stuff on offense, the little stuff that coach likes."
