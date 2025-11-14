Why MSU's Kohler Called Second-Half Slump a 'Learning Experience'
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Even though he scored 17 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds, Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler is focused on what he and his team can do better following a 79-60 win over San Jose State on Thursday.
MSU led by 23 at halftime, but allowed that lead to dwindle to 10 before eventually winning by 19 in the end. Kohler called the poor second-half performance a "learning experience" after the game.
Spartan Nation spoke with Kohler about that and some more. Video of his media availability can be viewed below.
Additionally, a partial transcript of Kohler's availability can be read below.
Transcript
Q: This group in particular, you guys have been through some wars with him [Tom Izzo]. Do you feel that he has maybe stepped up in how much he's demanding of you guys coming off that Arkansas performance? And this group in particular, handling how demanding he can get when he sees the potential there?
KOHLER: I mean, I think that here and there you see potential of what we can do and what we can be. But we have to make sure that we learn the small things, like, coming off a big game, and then no matter who we play next, we have to get better than the big game.
And that's something that was a huge emphasis going through the week. It was 'Don't let up, just because we beat this good team doesn't mean that we're gonna automatically play great against this team.'
Everyone was talking about 'trap game,' and I feel like in the first half we came out and did it, but we have to learn the consistency of going a full game.
And you know what, this is a learning experience for all of us. I mean, obviously, we should know better, especially as captains. But at the end of the day, you don't wanna all be negative and all down. You wanna see the bright side.
And hey, this is a learning experience, it won't happen again. And we're gonna let Coach know that he won't have to worry about it, because we've moved on and we really stepped up, captains and players. You don't have to worry about that situation happening again.
Q: You're talking about learning experiences. It's always great to get these in November and during a win. What else have you learned from this game? And what needs to be better against Kentucky?
KOHLER: I would say that we need to do a better job of coming together as a team, making sure that we play a full game. We can't play bad the first half and play great the second half. We can't play great the first half and bad second. It can't be inconsistent like that.
