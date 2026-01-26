4 Spartans Recruits Provide Intriguing Pat Fitzgerald Perspective

Pat Fitzgerald has wasted little time integrating his philosophy and style of play into the Michigan State football program. That approach paid dividends with the 2026 recruiting class, where many prospects originally recruited by former head coach Jonathan Smith stayed committed, allowing Fitzgerald to secure 19 signatures.

Now, the Spartans are turning their attention to the 2027 high school class, and early returns have been promising.

Michigan State football players get ready to run out on the field for their game against Western Michigan (Aug. 29, 2025). | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Michigan State recently hosted a group of high-level recruits for its annual “Junior Day,” giving prospects a full campus experience that included watching the men’s basketball team dominate Maryland in a 91–48 victory. The energetic atmosphere and interactions with the new coaching staff left a strong impression on many of the visitors.

Among those in attendance were four-star in-state EDGE Myles Smith, Chicago EDGE Brian Demoss, Ohio running back Savior Owens, Illinois linebacker Sean Rice, and Chicago defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua.

Michigan State's Jordan Hall celebrates after a stop against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals recruiting analyst Greg Smith caught up with several of the prospects to discuss their experience and their thoughts on Fitzgerald and his staff.

Myles Smith

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This was my first time meeting the new staff in person, and they were welcoming and down to earth,” Smith said. “I had great conversations with everyone, and the basketball game was a good time.”

Brian Demoss

“They gave me the facts — where I would fit in the program,” Demoss said.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

“Building relationships with my teammates and coaches, the new staff, player development, and education all stood out. I really enjoyed talking to Coach Fitz at the Michigan State basketball game against Maryland, and listening to Coach Deebo talk about his plans for the defense.”

Savior Owens

Massillon's Savior Owens runs the ball against Sunbury Big Walnut in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Zanesville. | Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Building relationships with my teammates and coaches, the new staff, player development, and education were big for me,” Owens said. “I really enjoyed talking to Coach Fitz at the Michigan State basketball game against Maryland, and listening to Coach Deebo about his defensive plans.”

Sean Rice

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren, right, and Jordan Hall, left, walk to the field before the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Everything about their program is new and changing,” Rice said. “I think they’re building a good foundation to have a great stretch of success soon.”

“He wants to get to know me better and recruit me more before they offer, but from the first meeting he had all good things to say. He thought my mom and I were good people, and that I’m a really good football player.”

Ohimai Ozolua

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

“The visit to Michigan State was great,” Ozolua said. “I got to talk to all of the staff, and they’re all really cool people. I love the environment there.”

“My relationship with Coach Fitz and Coach Deebo is very strong. I spent pretty much the whole day with Coach Deebo, and we’ve gotten very close.”

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks to the media following his formal introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

“I could tell what type of guy he is from the first time I met him, and the same goes for Coach Fitz. I can tell they really care about their players. Michigan State is very high in my recruiting process now because of my strong relationships with the coaches.”

Junior Day appears to have been a major success for Fitzgerald and his staff as they continue building momentum with the 2027 class. The strong connections formed with several key prospects have already begun to pay off, as running back Savior Owens has received a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Michigan State — which would mark the Spartans’ first commitment in the class.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

If early impressions are any indication, Fitzgerald’s vision is resonating with recruits and positioning Michigan State well for future recruiting cycles.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU re-offering McGee when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW