Why Michigan State Could Enter Mix for Top 2027 QB

In his first month as Michigan State's new head coach, Pat Fitzgerald has accomplished a lot. One of his primary goals was to build a strong staff, and perhaps the most significant hire he made was bringing in Nick Sheridan, Alabama's quarterback coach, as the Spartans' new offensive coordinator.

Not only is Sheridan a great offensive mind, but he's also a great recruiter, especially when it comes to bringing in quarterback talent. While it's a little harder to land elite prospects in East Lansing than in Tuscaloosa, there's a small chance that Sheridan can help the Spartans get involved with the top quarterback in the 2027 class.

How Nick Sheridan Could Help the Spartans Recruit The Top 2027 Quarterback

During the 2025 season, Sheridan played a key role in Alabama's pursuit of Elijah Haven, a five-star quarterback from The Dunham School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Although several programs are targeting the young signal-caller, the Crimson Tide has consistently been viewed as the leader in his recruitment.

Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan watches his quarterbacks warm up at Bryant-Denny Stadium before a game against the South Florida Bulls. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Haven is one of the top recruits in the country, with Rivals' Industry rankings listing him as the No. 14 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 1 quarterback, and the No. 2 prospect from Louisiana. He hasn't shown any interest in Michigan State during his recruitment, but that could change with the Spartans' hiring of Sheridan.

In a recent interview with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Haven's father, Kwame, said that Sheridan was one of the coaches that Elijah was closest to in Tuscaloosa. He noted, however, that despite Sheridan going to Michigan State, the Crimson Tide is still very much in play.

Elijah Haven, five-star rated quarterback from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Losing Coach [Nick] Sheridan [to Michigan State] he was one of the people Elijah is closest too but we are close to several other people on campus," Haven's father told Wiltfong. "Courtney Morgan, Jatavis Sanders, Coach DeBoer himself and Coach Grubb."

Despite Haven's strong relationship with Sheridan, it appears that, as of right now, he doesn’t have an interest in Michigan State. However, his father told Wiltfong that the five-star quarterback's recruitment is still wide open, which at the very least gives the Spartans time to get involved with him.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's currently a long shot for the Spartans to make any headway in Haven's recruitment. Still, with Sheridan now a member of the coaching staff, it's not out of the realm of possibility for Michigan State to contend for the top quarterback in the 2027 class.