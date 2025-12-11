Why MSU's Hire of Spartan LB Legend is Major

Michigan State made a significant hire on Wednesday evening.

According to SpartanMag, Pat Fitzgerald is adding former Spartan linebacker Max Bullough to his staff as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

🚨 BREAKING!!!! Max Bullough returning to Michigan State as assistant coachhttps://t.co/GGpDogQbGP pic.twitter.com/fels9606y9 — Jim Comparoni (@JimComparoni) December 11, 2025

Reports also indicate that former Fighting Irish linebacker Tre Reader will join the Spartans as an assistant linebackers coach.

Bullough is a legend in East Lansing, totaling 299 tackles, 31 for loss, four forced fumbles, four passes defended, three interceptions, and eight sacks in four seasons as a Spartan.

He helped the team win the Big Ten Championship in 2013 and is one of the greatest MSU linebackers in program history. Now, he’s back coaching up the current Spartan LBs.

Bullough previously served as Notre Dame ’s linebackers coach, helping a position group for a program that was just in a national championship a year ago. He comes home to the Spartans to help turn his beloved program around.

While fans and alumni are celebrating Bullough’s return to East Lansing, why is this such a big deal, and what will come of Bullough being back and helping the Spartan defense?

Let’s break down why this move matters so much.

Max Bullough is back at Michigan State

Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough runs into practice Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend. | MANDATORY CREDIT: Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

To start, the Spartan defense has struggled tremendously since Mark Dantonio left after the 2019 season. MSU has not finished better than 54th in the country in total defense since Dantonio’s departure, averaging around 83rd since then.

The Spartans had their worst finish in total defense this season, ranking at No. 104 in the country. For a program founded on its defensive identity, largely formed by Bullough and his teammates, this recent stretch of defensive output is embarrassing.

Bullough will help defensive coordinator Joe Rossi get things right on that side of the ball. Fitzgerald was a fan of what Rossi has done in East Lansing over the last two seasons and retained him for his staff.

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi watches during warmups before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald spent plenty of time game-planning for Bullough when he was the coach at Northwestern, so he knows what kind of intensity Bullough will bring as a coach.

Bullough has helped develop linebackers into pros, including Jack Kiser, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft, and JD Bertrand, who plays for the Atlanta Falcons.

Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (24) hypes up the crowd during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bullough will be a significant presence for current Spartan linebacker Jordan Hall, who has been a mainstay for MSU’s defense for the last three seasons.

A rising star in the coaching industry, Bullough returning to the program that made him a star should help turn the Spartans back into a defense-first team.

Toughness, defensive intensity, and a true identity are back in East Lansing.

