5 transfer portal players the Gophers have reportedly contacted
If Cam Christie doesn't go pro and returns to the Golden Gophers for his sophomore season in 2024-25, the starting five will essentially be set with Elijah Hawkins, Mike Mitchell Jr., Christie, Dawson Garcia and new transfer portal signee Frank Mitchell, who was fourth in the nation in rebounding at Canisius in 2023-24.
While the starters could very well be set, depth remains a question. Parker Fox is returning and so is Kadyn Betts, who could have an expanded role as a redshirt sophomore next season. Incoming freshmen Isaac Asuma (Cherry, MN) and Grayson Grove (Alexandria, MN) could contribute right away, and it remains to be seen what kind of role reserves Erick Reader and Jackson Purcell will have.
The fluid roster situation begs the question: Who are the Gophers targeting in the transfer portal to fill out the roster?
According to Tony Liebert, who is joining our team at All Gophers on Monday, Minnesota has made contact with the following portal players: Kasean Pryor (forward, USF), Seydou Traore (forward, Manhattan), Ken Evans Jr. (guard, Jackson State), Myles Foster (forward, Illinois State), and Bradley Ezewiro (forward, Saint Louis),
Pryor is 6-foot-10 and averaged 13 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while starting 21 of 32 games for South Florida this season. He also led the Bulls with 23 blocks on the season and scored 20+ points six times.
Traore is a 6-foot-7 freshman guard who averaged 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while starting 27 of 28 games for Manhattan.
Evans has one year of eligibility remaining after being named the 2024 Southwestern Athletic Conference player of the year in 2023-24. He led the SWAC with 18.8 points per game and showcased his talent with 25 points and 10 rebounds against Gonzaga.
Foster, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 12.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He has one year of eligibility remaining after spending three seasons at Monmouth and this past season at Illinois State.
Ezewire is a 6-foot-9 forward who averaged 12 points and 6.2 rebounds at Saint Louis this season. He played at LSU in 2021-22, Georgetown in 2022-23 and Saint Louis in 2023-24.
The transfer portal will remain open until May 1 so we could be hearing news within the next 10 days.