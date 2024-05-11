Recapping a busy Gophers offseason
It has been 48 days since the Gophers lost to Indiana State in the second round of the NIT, but their 2024-25 season outlook looks completely different.
March 24 — 76-64 loss to Indiana State: NIT - 2nd Round
March 27 — Joshua Ola-Joseph enters transfer portal
March 28 — Pharrel Payne, Braeden Carrington and Isaiah Ihnen enter transfer portal
March 29 — Kristupas Keinys enters transfer portal
Things happened fast as five Gophers entered the transfer portal less than a week after the season ended.
April 4 — Dawson Garcia announces return
April 5 — Mike Mitchell Jr. announces return
April 8 — Kadyn Betts announces return
April 10 — Elijah Hawkins announces "return"
On a positive note, Minnesota announced that four players would return for the 2024-25 season, three of whom started on last season's team.
April 12 — Cam Christie announces plan to test NBA Draft waters, Parker Fox announces return
As expected, Gophers star freshman Cam Christie announced that he would go through the NBA Draft process, while maintaining his college eligibility. Super senior Parker Fox then shared that he would return to Dinkytown for one last season.
April 17 — Canisius transfer forward Frank Mitchell commits
Forward Frank Mitchell was the first of six players to transfer to Minnesota this offseason. He averaged the fourth-most rebounds per game (11.6) in the country last season. He will likely replace Payne's role in 2024-25.
April 22 — Elijah Hawkins enters transfer portal
The Gophers' starting PG Elijah Hawkins shocked many when he flipped on his decision and entered the transfer portal. He eventually committed to Texas Tech, putting Minnesota in the market for a new point guard.
April 24 — Oregon transfer Brennan Rigsby commits
May 1 — Macalester transfer Caleb Williams commits, Cam Christie enters transfer portal and New Mexico State transfer Femi Odukale commits
The busiest day of the offseason for the Gophers saw Caleb Williams from Macalester and Femi Odukale from New Mexico State commit as transfers. Christie also entered the portal on deadline day, giving him some leverage if he does opt to return to college.
May 6 — UTSA transfer Trey Edmonds commits
May 10 — Charlotte transfer Lu'Cye Patterson commits
Lastly, the Gophers landed commitments from Trey Edmonds and Lu'Cye Patterson in the transfer portal within the last week, rounding out their 2024-25 roster.
What's Next?:
Minnesota currently has one open scholarship remaining. Cam Christie has until May 29th to decide if he wants to return to college or remain in the NBA Draft, I expect the Gophers to leave that open to remain flexible.
Overall, It has been an incredibly busy month and a half for the Gophers program, but Ben Johnson and his staff have managed it well given the hand they were dealt.