Former Hopkins star transfers from Michigan to Minnesota
The Golden Gophers women's basketball team has signed former Michigan transfer Taylor Woodson.
Woodson, who has three years of eligibility remaining, was a standout basketball player at Hopkins High School in the Twin Cities metro area and played her freshman season at the University of Michigan, where she averaged about nine minutes per game with 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds.
"Taylor is a great addition to our program," said Minnesota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "She is an athletic perimeter player who has the ability to impact the game in many ways. She pushes the ball up the floor, she gets to the rim and creates shots either for herself or for her teammates. She moves well without the ball, and she defends and rebounds at a high level."
Woodson scored 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting against national runner-up Iowa. She also spent much of that day guarding Caitlin Clark, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer who was drafted No. 1 overall by the WNBA's Indiana Fever earlier this week.
Woodson was part of two state championship teams at Hopkins High School and was teammates with current Gophers point guard Amaya Battle. As a senior in 2023 Woodson averaged 18.7 points per game and was ranked by ESPN as a four-star recruit.
"I cannot wait to be at the University of Minnesota for the next three years and play for my home team," Woodson said in a statement. "I am thankful for the opportunity to play in front of friends and family, and I am excited for what's to come. It is going to be something special."
It's unclear what kind of role Woodson will have with the Gophers in 2024-25, but she joins a roster that returns star guard Mara Braun, who will join Battle in the backcourt along with to-be sophomore Grace Grocholski, and forwards Mallory Heyer and Sophie Hart.