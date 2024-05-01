Gophers' home and away conference opponents for 2024-25 revealed
The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team now knows which teams they will face in the new-look Big Ten next season.
The conference announced opponents for each team on Wednesday. Dates, times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date. For Minnesota, they'll play four teams at home and on the road, in addition to seven teams at home only and seven teams on the road only.
Home and away: Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home only: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon, Ohio State, Purdue, Washington
Away only: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Add 'em all up and the Gophers will play every other team in the conference, including newcomers Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington who are joining the Big Ten from the Pac-12.