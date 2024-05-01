All Gophers

Gophers' home and away conference opponents for 2024-25 revealed

Minnesota plays three teams at home and on the road. The rest of the conference games are home only or away only.

Joe Nelson

Mar 14, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall (25) plays the ball
Mar 14, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall (25) plays the ball / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team now knows which teams they will face in the new-look Big Ten next season.

The conference announced opponents for each team on Wednesday. Dates, times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date. For Minnesota, they'll play four teams at home and on the road, in addition to seven teams at home only and seven teams on the road only.

Home and away: Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Home only: Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Oregon, Ohio State, Purdue, Washington

Away only: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, USC

Add 'em all up and the Gophers will play every other team in the conference, including newcomers Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington who are joining the Big Ten from the Pac-12.

