Gophers' Max Brosmer on 2025 Senior Bowl watchlist
Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy posted a list of 20 potential "power four" quarterbacks who will be in the mix for next year's event, and he included new Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer.
Brosmer was one of five Big Ten quarterbacks included on the list. Transferring to Minnesota from New Hampshire, he will bring the most passing yards in the FCS from a season ago (3,459) to a Gophers offense that promises to deliver a more high-octane passing attack after a bottom-tier passing offense each of the past two seasons.
There are typically six or seven quarterbacks invited to the event annually and the Gophers have never had a Senior Bowl signal caller.
With wide receivers Daniel Jackson, Le'Meke Brockington, Tyler Williams and Elijah Spencer, Brosmer has the potential to transform the Gophers' offense into an elite aerial attack in 2024.
Minnesota had the 13th-highest run percentage in college football last season at 60.26%. With Brosmer under center, they will have the option to have a more balanced offensive attack in 2024.