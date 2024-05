Gophers' Max Brosmer on 2025 Senior Bowl watchlist

With 2024 Draft now in rearview and two @seniorbowl QB's going in top-12, here's some P4 names (in no particular order) who'll be in mix for trip to Mobile next year.



For all 𝘯𝘰𝘯-𝘀𝘒𝘴𝘢𝘒𝘭𝘴, 2025 Draft coverage starts today.



π™‰π™Š π˜Ώπ˜Όπ™”π™Ž π™Šπ™π™!!!… pic.twitter.com/MyqXsKd59h