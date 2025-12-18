P.J. Fleck reveals Gophers' mindset and strategy in NIL contract negotiations

There are hundreds of conversations happening behind closed doors of college football programs across the country right now. Between player-contract negotiations, coaching staff turnover and transfer portal decisions, the sport has transformed into the wild west.

Minnesota has already seen 13 of its own players announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens next month. They've also had notable players such as Drake Lindsey, Jalen Smith and Maverick Baranowski reveal their plans to return for next season.

"I don't think anything in Elementary education taught you how to negotiate contracts in college. Even as you look at the past of you being a head football coach, everything you've gained experience on— and then you get into this world of new college athletics— and unless you're a head coach that backs away and says, 'Hey, I am just gonna coach football.' You have to be so in line with your chief of staff, your GM, director of player personnel... You have to talk more than you ever have, and have meetings more than you ever had," P.J. Fleck said.

“I don’t think the general public actually truly knows what college football truly looks like.”



Really insightful stuff from P.J. Fleck today on how the Gophers re-negotiate contracts. Worth the listen. 👇



pic.twitter.com/2tJEndOT0f — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) December 17, 2025

Minnesota has seen notable players such as Bucky Irving, Phillip Daniels and Athan Kaliakmanis enter the transfer portal over the years, but they're routinely among the best programs in the country in terms of player retention. Players such as Justin Walley, Tyler Nubin and Darius Taylor have turned down more lucrative offers to remain at Minnesota.

"It's just a new era of college athletics, and we've embraced it. I think Gerrit Chernoff and his staff do an amazing job. Our retention rate, as of right now, is really, really high. Everybody does it on their own time frame. That's one thing I've learned."

"Everybody has representation. Everybody has their own view of not necessarily what they're worth, and what they want to be able to get out of that, and what they value, and you respect that."

Many fans and traditionalists are frustrated by what college sports have become, but it's the new reality. It's essentially one-year contracts for every player on your team, and they're able to re-negotiate every offseason, with no salary cap or clear market. Coach Fleck has historically had boundaries with the amount of information he shares about the inner workings of his Gophers' program, but he shared a legitimate inside look on Wednesday.

The Gophers are currently in the stage of the offseason where they're re-recruiting their entire roster. We likely won't know the details or specifics of the contracts, but it was interesting to hear Fleck peel back the curtain.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis