Gophers' potential offensive depth chart after portal additions
PJ Fleck and his Gophers' staff have been busy this offseason, adding seven offensive players from the transfer portal, all at skill positions. There was a lot of production to return, but the offense could look a lot different this season.
Quarterback: Max Brosmer, Drake Lindsey, Dylan Wittke
New Hampshire transfer QB Max Brosmer was one of the prized recurits this season for Minnesota, coming in as the leading passer in the FCS from a season ago. He will be the starting signal caller this season, but the backup role is the question. Incoming Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year Drake Lindsey and redshirt freshman Virginia Tech transfer Dylan Wittke will compete for that spot.
Running back: Darius Taylor, Sieh Bangura, Marcus Major/Jordan Nubin
Darius Taylor quickly showed his immense potential as a true freshman with 176.3 rushing yards per game through his first three games as a starter last season. He battled injuries in the second half of the year, but came back in the Quicklane Bowl as the game's MVP, totaling 35 carries for 208 yards and one touchdown. The Gophers' offense will be built around him in 2024.
Despite Taylor coming back, Minnesota added Sieh Bangura (Ohio) and Marcus Major (Oklahoma) from the transfer portal in the fall. Bangura is likely to be second on the team in carries after totaling nearly 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns across the past two seasons. Major brings in 308 yards from a year ago and will provide depth at the position alongside returning junior Jordan Nubin.
Wide receivier: Daniel Jackson, Jaylen Varner, Cristian Driver, Elijah Spencer, Tyler Williams, Le'Meke Brockington, Kristen Hoskins
The wide receiver room might be the biggest question mark on the Gophers' offense. Daniel Jackson returns as the leading receiver (831 yards) from a season ago and he will likely fill the same role again this season in hopes of earning an All-Big Ten selection.
Across from him on the outside is where the questions start, Elijah Spencer enters his second season with the team after transferring in from Charlotte, but he had only nine catches last season and he has struggled with drop issues in the spring. Incoming four-star redshirt freshman transfer Tyler Williams (Georgia), will have a chance to contribute right away. While, transfers Cristian Driver (Penn State) and Jaylen Varner (Emporia State) will add depth.
The slot position seems more clear as junior Le'Meke Brockington has looked electric when healthy on the field averaging 17.3 yards per-reception. Redshirt sophomore Kristen Hoskins has also looked electric in practice, but Brockington should have every chance to be a major contributor this season and he might be my pick to be second on the team in receptions this season.
Tight end: Nick Kallerup, Jameson Geers
The biggest personnel loss for the Gophers' offense this offseason was likely longtime tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. Luckily veterans Nick Kallerup (578) and Jameson Geers (227) both saw a lot of snaps last season. Geers is more of a receiving option and Kallerup is more of a run-blocker, but neither will likely see much involvement in the passing game.
Offensive line: Aireontae Ersery (LT), Tyler Cooper (LG), Greg Johnson (C), Quinn Carroll (RG), Martes Lews (RT)
After a somewhat dissapointing 2023 season from the Gophers offensive line, they return four of five starters and Greg Johnson (397) played plenty of snaps last season as a true freshman as they look to replace Nathan Boe at center.
Aireontae Ersery has the best long-term potential from this unit, earning a 84.0 PFF Grade last season. He will have the potential to work his way into NFL Draft discussion for 2025. Continunity is such a valuable asset for offensive line play and Minnesota will have that in 2024.
Reserves: Phillip Daniels (OT), Tony Nelson (IOL)
Barring an injury, I expect the Gophers to stick with the same five offensive linemen for much of the season, but true freshman Phillip Daniels, redshirt sophomore Tony Nelson and veteran Logan Purcell are some players that could slot in if an injury does happen.