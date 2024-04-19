Minnesota's former top-ranked recruit Jaxon Howard commits to Gophers
Jaxon Howard is returning to Minnesota.
Howard confirmed on social media Friday that he has joined the Gophers after entering the spring transfer portal.
Howard entered the transfer portal after just one year at LSU where he appeared in five games, mainly on special teams.
The 6-foot-4 edge rusher was a four-star recruit and the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota in 2023. Landing Howard means P.J. Fleck has landed the last four No. 1 recruits in the state. He was the No. 18 edge rusher in the nation, according to 247Sports.
The Gophers received a verbal commitment from Emmanuel Karmo, the top-ranked recruit in the 2025 class. Minnesota narrowly edged out Ohio State for the 2024 No. 1 recruit safety Koi Perich. Trey Bixby, the 2022 No. 1, committed to the Gophers, though he recently entered the portal.
Howard's father played for the Vikings after starring at Stanford. He also coached Jaxon at Robbinsdale Cooper, and was delighted with the news of his son's return.