Gable Steveson loses NCAA title in final seconds: 'Biggest upset in history'
Gable Steveson, the heavy favorite to win a third career NCAA championship, was stunned in the final seconds of the heavyweight championship match by Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson on Saturday night.
Steveson, the undefeated Apple Valley, Minn. native who won national titles in 2021 and 2022, along with winning gold medal at Tokyo Olympics, was leading 4-2 with 30 seconds to go when Hendrickson shot for Steveson's legs and was able to power him backwards for a three-point takedown.
The ESPN announcers were going crazy during the last 30 seconds.
"Oh my gosh, can you believe this?!" play-by-play man Shawn Kenney shouted. "The biggest upset in the history of the NCAA! Could this be it?! Yes! He has done it!"
The loss ended Steveson's 70-match college win streak, and Hendricks' last-second takedown was the only time Steveson was taken down all season.
“I told myself, ‘I know I can do this,’ ” Hendrickson said on ESPN. “God gifted me. All week I’ve been looking at David and Goliath, and no one thought David could take down Goliath. But I did.”
Steveson finished the season 18-1 and ended his college career at Minnesota with a record of 103 wins and only three losses.