Local ball-hawking Division-II transfer safety commits to Minnesota

Southwest Minnesota State transfer safety Parker Knutson was heavily pursued by local Division-I programs, but he opted to remain in-state and commit to the Gophers on Monday.

"#AGTG #RTB #SkiUMah #GoGophers," he posted on X.

Hailing from Sartell, Minnesota, Knutson was a productive high school player, but he was under-recruited, so he opted to go the Division-II route. After redshirting his first season in 2023, he broke out as a redshirt freshman with 39 total tackles and five interceptions in 2024. His role even grew further last season with 39 total tackles and eight interceptions, which led all of D-II football.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 193 pounds, Knutson received interest from a plethora of Division-I programs after entering the transfer portal. He chose the Gophers over notable top offers from Iowa, Iowa State and James Madison. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with Minnesota.

With do-it-all safety Koi Perich now in the transfer portal, Knutson has a path to serious playing time in 2026. Kerry Brown and Aidan Gousby are set to return at safety alongside underclassmen Zack Harden and Garrison Monroe as versatile players in the secondary. Knutson gives Minnesota another versatile body for Danny Collins and the defensive staff to use in the backend of the defense.

Minnesota has now added seven players since the transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2. There will be plenty more noise between now and when it's set to close on Jan. 16.

