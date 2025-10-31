Former WWE and Olympic Wrestler Gable Steveson TKO’s Second Opponent in 13 Seconds
Gable Steveson had his second professional mixed martial arts fight on Thursday night. Steveson, the former Minnesota wrestler who won two national championships and an Olympic gold medal, knocked out fellow heavyweight Billy Swanson in just 13 seconds at DBX 4.
After Steveson made quick work of his opponent, he celebrated by jumping over the ropes and posing for the crowd before he found former UFC champion Jon Jones ringside. Steveson told Ariel Helwani earlier this year that he had been training with Jones.
The two hugged and then Steveson returned to the ring to have his hand raised.
Steveson is now 2-0 since making his MMA debut at an event in Minnesota in September where he won by TKO.
In addition to being one of the most decorated collegiate wrestlers in history, Steveson spent time in professional wrestling with the WWE, but was never able to break through and was released in 2024. A short time later he signed with the Buffalo Bills despite having never played football. He was released before the season began.
Steveson then returned to Minnesota where he won his fourth Big Ten heavyweight championship for the Golden Gophers.
Now his sights are set on the UFC.