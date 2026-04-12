Gable Steveson Takes Another Step in Professional Career With UFC Contract

Gable Steveson had a historic Gophers wrestling career with two national championships and two Dan Hodge trophies. He won an Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo games before launching a WWE run, brief NFL stint and most recently a professional MMA career. His pro career took another step on Saturday night with an official UFC contract. Here's what it means.

Steveson arrived at the University of Minnesota as a highly touted recruit after a standout prep career at Apple Valley High School. He left the program with two NCAA titles and two Dan Hodge trophies before returning again in 2025 to finish in second place at the NCAA Championships.

Gable Steveson since beginning college



19: 3rd place at NCAAs, sexual assault case

20: COVID

21: Olympic Gold Medal, NCAA title, Dan Hodge Trophy, signs WWE deal

22: NCAA title, Dan Hodge Trophy

23: Multiple WWE appearances

24: Signs with Buffalo Bills

25: 2nd place in NCAA… — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 12, 2026

He was the highest-profile wrestler at the University of Minnesota since Brock Lesnar in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Steveson has followed a similar career path to Lesnar with stints in the WWE and NFL. Neither career path garnered significant results, and Steveson officially began his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in September 2025.

A close friendship with MMA legend Jon Jones and a dominant wrestling background immediately put Steveson on the radar of every major MMA promotion as a potentially elite prospect. He picked up three wins on the regional scene, along with a custom rules boxing victory in October.

It seemed like only a matter of time until Steveson got the call from the UFC, and that officially happened on Saturday night at UFC 327 in Miami, Florida. The broadcast announced that Steveson has signed with the promotion and he's set to debut at UFC 329 later this summer on July 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for their annual International Fight Week event.

THE NEWEST ADDITION 🚨



Gable Steveson is officially signed and will be fighting at #UFC329! pic.twitter.com/mUVJsFUskK — UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2026

He will be 26 years old at the time of his UFC debut, and it's clear that he will enter the promotion as one of the highest-profile prospects of all time. His first oponent has not been announced, but he could quickly climb the heavyweight rankings.

There have been numerous athletes to make the transition from the wrestling mat to the UFC octagon, such as Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo and most recently, Bo Nickal, among many others. Steveson has all the traits and skills to quickly leave his mark on the sport. Training with Jones at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in New Mexico has and will help him refine his MMA skills.

Steveson has had quite the athletic career, and it seems like he has found a home in the UFC for the immediate future.