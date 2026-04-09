Where 'The Beast' Ranks Every Gophers Draft Prospect

With the NFL draft just two weeks away, it's the time of year when we start to get experts dropping draft guides, and per usual, "The Beast" from The Athletic's Dane Brugler includes some Minnesota Golden Gophers who are in the 2026 draft class.

So, where do Gophers' prospects rank? It's a much thinner class than we've become used to, with potentially just one prospect seen as a likely draftable talent. Even then, it's a later round pick, which means P.J. Fleck's run of players being taken in at least the second round, which dates back to 2020, is likely coming to an end.

That streak was dashed when star defensive end Anthony Smith returned to the Gophers for another year of play. At the moment, Smith is seen as a potential early Day 2 pick in next year's draft, which could also feature now-former Gophers safety Koi Perich, who is suiting up for the Oregon Ducks after leaving Minnesota via the transfer portal.

Last year, the Gophers had a player in the top 100: left tackle Aireontae Ersery, who ranked 37th overall and fifth among offensive tackles.

The lone Gopher in the 2026 draft class to get some attention from Brugler is defensive tackle Deven Eastern, who checked in at No. 33 among this year's class of defensive tackles.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota defensive lineman Deven Eastern (DL10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Brugler, Eastern is "impressive off the bus with a tall, broad and filled-out frame," but lacks "production that gets you excited." That's fair enough, though he neglects to mention that Minnesota was one of the top sack teams in the Big Ten with Smith, Jaxon Howard, and Karter Menz eating up quarterbacks every week.

"With his size and sturdy lower half, Eastern sports an NFL-ready body and uses his extension to lock out and hold his ground in the run game," Brugler says. "However, his taller stature can work against him when defending both the run and the pass. He tends to rely too heavily on his body and raw strength to maneuver his way to the football and needs to continue developing his instincts."

The Shakopee, Minn. native finished his collegiate career with 97 total tackles, including 12 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Brugler has Eastern ranked 33rd among defensive tackles in the 2026 draft class. That likely means Eastern is a Day 3 pick or looking to sign with a team as an undrafted free agent.

Brugler sees Eastern as a good selection for a team with a "patient coaching staff," as he can provide "depth as the shade in even fronts or head-up in odd schemes" while he develops.

The Gophers had other players named in "The Beast," but none of them were near the top of their respective position groups.