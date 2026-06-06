Gophers Baseball Lands Utah Catcher, UNLV Left-Hander Via Transfer Portal

Gophers baseball has already seen a handful of players enter the transfer portal, but they received positive news on Friday with a pair of incoming commitments. Here's what you need to know about the two newest Gophers.

Gavyn Bowen, LHP (UNLV)

Hailing from Waukesha, Wisconsin, Bowen had a long journey to Division I baseball. He began his collegiate career at the junior college (JUCO) level with the State College of Florida. He played two seasons for the Manatees. He never found consistent success at that level, but he did showcase some intriguing potential as a 6-foot-2 left, and he got his D1 opportunity at UNLV.

Bowen appeared in 12 games out of the bullpen last season in Vegas. He compiled a 7.11 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 12.2 innings of work. He'll now be another veteran arm in Minnesota's bullpen in 2026, and he'll have at least one season of eligibility remaining.

Blake Eckerle, C (Utah)

Eckerle was a former two-sport standout at White Bear Lake High School, and he's returning to Minnesota after one season at Utah. He has 68 plate appearances in 2026, and he recorded a .259 batting average with one home run and seven RBIs.

Star Gophers catcher Weber Neels is out of eligibility this offseason, and veteran Sam Hunt is also graduating. They entered the offseason with a massive need at catcher, and Eckerle will help them fill that need. Neels is leaving behind ginormous shoes to fill after batting .337 with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs in 2026, so it's unfair to put those expectations on Eckerle, but the opportunity will be there for him to immediately have a big role back in Minnesota.