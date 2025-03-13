10 early candidates to be the next Gophers head coach
Minnesota has officially fired Ben Johnson after four seasons as head coach. The search for his replacement is expected to begin immediately, so let's look at 10 potential names to keep an eye on.
Dream scenario/unlikely
- Brian Dutcher, head coach, San Diego State
San Diego State's Dutcher is a name that will be floated around a lot. His father, Jim Dutcher, was the Gophers head coach from 1975-86, and Brian has said many times how highly he respects the Minnesota job. He signed a contract extension with the Aztecs last March that sets his buyout at $10.2 million, but it was previously reported that his last deal had an amendment that would lower that considerably if the Gophers called. There have been rumors that this is not included in his new deal.
- Eric Musselman, head coach, USC
Southern Cal's Musselman is another name that Gophers fans love to float around. His father, Bill Musselman, was the Timberwolves' head coach from 1989-91, and Eric has said many times how much he also respects the Gophers job. He has proven that he's a good coach, but he has had three jobs since 2019, and I would be pleasantly surprised if he left the Trojans for Minnesota.
Realistic options:
- Niko Medved, head coach, Colorado State
There might not be a candidate that makes more sense than Colorado State's Medved. A Minneapolis native and graduate of the University of Minnesota has 12 years of head coaching experience after being a Gophers assistant from 2006-07. He has built the Rams into one of the most consistent programs in the Mountain West with two NCAA Tournament appearences.
- Johnny Tauer, head coach, St. Thomas
Tauer has taken his alma mater, St. Thomas, from Division III to the Summit League Championship game at the Division I level. With a new arena set to open next season, the Tommies will do everything they can to keep him in the building. There's no doubt he's a great basketball coach, but would he leave St. Thomas?
- Ben McCollum, head coach, Drake
Drake's McCollum is the hottest mid-major head coaching name in this year's cycle. After 15 years and four National Championships at Division II Northwest Missouri State, he has led the Bulldogs to a 30-3 record and Missouri Valley regular season and tournament titles in year one. He is a name that will be floated around for every open job.
- Ryan Saunders, assistant coach, Denver Nuggets
There's a trend going around college basketball with programs hiring former players who are assistant coaches in the NBA. BYU took this route last year, while Utah and Florida State have both done it this offseason. After the Johnson experiment didn't work, hiring Saunders from the Denver Nuggets' staff would be an interesting risk to take. If the Gophers opt to follow the trend, he's a candidate.
- Craig Smith, head coach, Utah
Much like Johnson, Utah's Smith was let go after four straight years of missing the tournament but not receiving much financial backing from the school. A native of Stephen, Minn., he's a proven winner at South Dakota and Utah State, and the Gophers could look to rebound his career in his home state.
Wildcard options:
- Anthony Grant, head coach, Dayton
Grant is a name that has been and will continue to be floated around for every single power conference opening. He has built Dayton into one of the most consistent mid-major programs in the country. I'd imagine that he would only leave for the perfect situation, and I am not sure that's Minnesota.
- Kimani Young, assistant coach, UConn
Minnesota took a huge risk hiring Johnson with zero head coaching experience. If they wanted to do it again, UConn's top assistant, Young, could be an option. He was an assistant at Minnesota from 2013 to 18, and if he finally wants to make the jump to head coach, the Gophers could make sense.
- Will Wade, head coach, McNeese
If Minnesota really wants to return to the Clem Haskins-era of doing whatever it takes to win, look no further than McNeese's Wade. He's another name that will be floated around for every open job, and I would put his chances of coming to the Gophers slightly above zero. But he has proven he's one of the best coaches in the country; he just bends the rules from time-to-time.
