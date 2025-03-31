4-star Wayzata guard Christian Wiggins gets offer from Minnesota
- Wiggins is the No. 1 player in Minnesota's graduating class of 2026.
- 6-foot-4 guard is a consensus top-100 player nationally.
It took new Gophers men's basketball head coach Niko Medved less than a week to come to the conclusion that he needed to offer a scholarship to Christian Wiggins.
Wiggins, the junior guard who just helped Wazyata win the Class 4A state championship in Minnesota, confirmed Sunday night that Medved and the University of Minnesota had finally made him an offer.
"After a great conversation, I am extremely blessed and grateful to receive an offer from the University of Minnesota," Wiggins said.
Wiggins is a highly-touted prospect. 247Sports ranks him 52nd nationally in the class of 2026, giving him a four-star grade. On3 also views him as a four-star recruit, ranking him 76th nationally.
Keeping him home might be difficult considering his offers are piling up. He's already received offers from the likes of Creighton, Wisconsin, Iowa and Iowa State, and the list is likely going to grow rapidly as the 6-foot-4 shooting guard still has a summer of AAU and his senior season of high school to fetch more interest.
None of the five highest-rated recruits in Minnesota's graduating class of 2026 have verbally committed to a college. Wiggins is the No. 1 in-state recruit, followed by Dothan Ijadimbola (Totino-Grace), Ryan Kreager (Faribault), Jayden Moore (Hopkins) and Cedric Tomes (East Ridge).
Minnesota previously offered Ijadimbola and Moore, while Kreager was believed to be receiving interest from the Gophers and Medved's former team, Colorado State.