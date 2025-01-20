5 most interesting games remaining for Gophers men's basketball
The Gophers are coming off their biggest win of the season against No. 20 Michigan. With a 9-9 record, they may find themselves in a tough spot, but there are still plenty of intriguing games left on their Big Ten schedule.
Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. Illinois
Highlighted by freshman and Lithuania native Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois might be the most talented team in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, leading the Fighting Illini to a 13-5 record. Tomislav Ivisic and Kylan Boswell round out a talented big three. If you’re looking for a home game to attend this winter, Saturday, Feb. 8 should be at the top of your list.
Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Oregon
Oregon has adjusted well in its first season as a Big Ten program. Led by talented big man Nate Bittle, head coach Dana Altman has the Ducks near the top of the conference at 15-3. The Gophers will face Oregon for the first time in a regular-season game since 2002, with a chance to pick up another ranked win at the Barn this Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.
Tuesday, Jan. 28 @ Michigan State
Minnesota struggled mightily against Michigan State earlier this season, falling 90-72 in December. Head coach Tom Izzo once again has a balanced roster, and his Spartans look like strong contenders for the Big Ten title. The Gophers will need to play near-perfect basketball to pull off an upset at the Breslin Center, but it’s a valuable opportunity to face one of the conference’s best teams on the road.
Tuesday, Feb. 18 @ UCLA
The Gophers last faced UCLA in the 2013 NCAA Tournament but haven’t played at Pauley Pavilion since 1967 when Lew Alcindor (later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) roamed the court. Mick Cronin and the Bruins have struggled with their transition into the Big Ten this season, but they still have NCAA Tournament potential. This game marks the second on an LA road trip, following a matchup with USC the previous Saturday.
Wednesday, March 5 vs. Wisconsin
One of the most glaring blemishes on Ben Johnson’s resume is that he has yet to beat Wisconsin or Iowa as the Gophers’ head coach. Minnesota will have another chance against the Hawkeyes on Tuesday night in Iowa City before hosting the Badgers at home on March 5. While both rivalries have been one-sided in recent years, a victory in either game could be a significant boost for Johnson and the program.