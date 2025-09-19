5 most intriguing Big Ten games for Gophers women's basketball in 2025-26
The Big Ten released its entire 2025-26 women's basketball slate on Thursday afternoon. There are plenty of intriguing matchups for the Gophers heading into year three under Dawn Plitzuweit. Let's break down the five more interesting conference matchups this season.
1. Home vs. UCLA (Jan. 14)
There's no game bigger on Minnesota's schedule than a January 14 meeting with potential Player of the Year Lauren Betts and potential preseason No. 1 UCLA. The Bruins have all the pieces of a true national title contender, so the Gophers' performance in this game will tell us a lot about their true ceiling in 2025-26.
2. Home vs. Maryland (Dec. 7)
It has been more than 20 years since Brenda Frese left Minnesota for Maryland after one season as the Gophers head coach in 2001-02. The Terrapins will be among the Big Ten's best once again this season, making for an intriguing Big Ten opener on December 7 at the Barn.
3. Home vs. USC (Jan. 11)
It's highly unlikely that star USC guard Juju Watkins will play on January 11 against the Gophers, as she recovers from a knee injury. What will the Trojans look like without their star? Kennedy Smith was still one of the best freshmen in the conference this season, so Minnesota cannot overlook USC before a meeting with the Bruins later in the week.
4. Away at Michigan (Jan. 5)
Former Benilde-St. Margaret's standout Olivia Olson led the Wolverines in scoring last season with 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a true freshman. Michigan should be among the Big Ten's best teams, so a January 5 road trip to Ann Arbor will have plenty of storylines.
5. Home vs. Michigan State (Feb. 22)
Minnesota's February 22 matchup with Michigan State might be the most overlooked home game on the schedule. The Spartans are flying under the radar in terms of the upper tier in the Big Ten, and the second-to-last regular season game of the year could have a lot of seeding implications for both teams.