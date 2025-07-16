Every WNBA Player Making Their All-Star Debut in 2025
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 19 at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Fever.
The full pool of players in this year's game was announced last week, and captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier subsequently drafted their squads for the game.
There are plenty of familiar faces in this year's All-Star Game, but also some players who are making their first ever appearance in the event.
We're going to take a look at what players have never been to the All-Star game before, and what they've done to warrant their place as a WNBA All-Star.
Every First-Time WNBA All-Star in 2025
Team Clark
Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics (Rookie)
Citron was selected by the Mystics with the No. 3 pick in this year's draft, and she's quickly emerged as a bright young star in the WNBA. The Notre Dame product is off to a strong start to her career, averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game across 22 contests. She's instantly stepped in as an everyday starter for Washington, who, with 11 wins, are already just three victories shy of last season's total.
Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics (Rookie)
Next off the board after Citron in this year's draft was Kiki Iriafen, who was also picked by the Mystics. She's had a strong rookie season, averaging 11.9 points and dominating the glass with 8.5 rebounds per night. The USC product has wasted no time adapting to the next level, and she's been rewarded with a trip to the All-Star Game in her first season as a pro.
Kayla Thornton, Golden State Valkyries (10th Season)
Thornton is in her 10th WNBA season, but her first with the upstart Valkyries, who have been one of the biggest surprises this season. After only ever averaging double digit points just once in her career prior to 2025, Thornton has averaged 14.5 points this year, to go with 7.1 rebounds and a career-high 1.9 threes per game. She leads Golden State in scoring, rebounds and steals, and is extremely deserving of her first All-Star nod.
Gabby Williams, Seattle Storm (7th Season)
Another veteran player getting her first All-Star appearance is Seattle's Gabby Williams. She's in her seventh WNBA season and is averaging career highs in points (13.6), assists (4.5) steals (2.5) and three-point percentage (34.3%). It's been a breakout year since the departure of Jewell Loyd left her with more offensive responsibility, and Williams has answered the call with grace.
Team Collier
Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings (Rookie)
The No. 1 pick in the draft has been outstanding to start her WNBA career, even if the Wings have not been. Bueckers is averaging 18.3 points, 5.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds and has instantly emerged as a true leader in Dallas, despite only having played in 17 career games. She's lived up to expectations, and some, early on, and now she'll have the honor of suiting up in her first All-Star Game as a rookie.
Every other player in the WNBA All-Star Game has featured in the event previously. Among the players in the game this season, no one has more appearances than Nneka Ogwumike, who is making her 10th trip to the game.