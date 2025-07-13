Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark Being Her Own Harshest Critic Amid Shooting Woes
It's only a matter of time before Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark gets her shot to fall this WNBA season—but obviously, for the sake of the Fever, the sooner the better.
In the Fever's win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday, Clark was yet again cold from three-point land, going 1 for 7 from beyond the arc. The second-year guard is now 4 for 35 on three-pointers in her last five games, which makes out to be a pitiful 11.4%. Her undesirable three-point shooting form may have been one of a few reasons Clark looked visibly frustrated and upset at times during Friday's win.
In a new video shared by a fan, Clark could be seen beating herself up over her rough outing against the Dream (12 points, nine assists, four rebounds, two turnovers). At one point, she pulled her jersey over her face and banged her head against her hands multiple times.
Teammate Kelsey Mitchell and coach Stephanie White could be seen trying to console the star guard, but she looked like she was still in her own head:
It's a heartbreaking sight to see for fans of Clark who just want her at her best playing good basketball.
Clark spoke briefly about her ongoing shooting woes after the Fever's win and explained why she was "proud" of her performance, even with all her missed treys.
"I know [my shot] is right there and it's going to fall, but I thought honestly this is probably one of the best games where I've just managed the entire pace of the game and managed the way we need to play, especially in the second half, took care of the ball really well," Clark said, via ESPN's Alexa Philippou. "I thought I was just a really good floor general tonight, and I think that's something I can be more proud of than making shots. That's exactly what this team needed."