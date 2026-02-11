Ranking the 7 Regular-Season Games Left for Gophers Men's Basketball
It feels like Niko Medved's first season as Gophers head coach just started, but there are only seven regular-season games left on Minnesota's 2025-26 schedule. Let's rank all seven matchups in terms of intrigue.
1. @ Michigan (Feb. 24)
It's hard to find a more intriguing game left on Minnesota's schedule than its Feb. 24 road trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 2 in the country, and it's for good reason. They go nine deep, led by UAB transfer forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who's averaging 14.3 points and 7.5 assists per game. The Gophers have knocked off three ranked teams, but all three were at the Barn. A win over Michigan on the road would be truly stunning.
2. vs. UCLA (Feb. 28)
The Bruins haven't played at the Barn since 1969, but they'll make the trip back to the Twin Cities for one of three Saturday home games left on Minnesota's schedule. Senior forward Tyler Bilodeau has been one of the most improved players in the conference, averaging 18.3 points per game. It will likely be the Gophers' final chance to beat an NCAA Tournament team at Williams Arena this season.
3. @ Indiana (Mar. 4)
Minnesota knocked off the Hoosiers when they were ranked 22nd in the country on Dec. 22 at the Barn. They'll return the trip to Bloomington for its final road game of the season. Indiana has quietly won five of its last six, and it will provide another tough test for the Gophers.
4. vs. Northwestern (Mar. 7)
The Gophers' final regular-season game will be an 8 p.m. CT Saturday tip-off against the Wildcats. They beat Northwestern in Evanston in their earlier season matchup, and they'll rematch on Senior Day. Minnesota has a great chance to end the 2025-26 regular season with a win.
5. @ Washington (Feb. 14)
Minnesota will play in Seattle for the first time since 1990. Second-year head coach Danny Sprinkle has made improvements with the Huskies, but they're still on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Freshman Hannes Steinbach is one of the best big men in the country, and the Gophers' frontcourt will have its hands full.
6. @ Oregon (Feb. 17)
A road game at Oregon is always fun due to their unique court design, but this might be the worst team longtime head coach Dana Altman has ever had in Eugene. Injuries have ravaged their season, resulting in 10 consecutive losses. Minnesota should have a good chance to steal a road win at 9:30 p.m. CT.
7. vs. Rutgers (Feb. 21)
Rutgers is a true must-win game for the Gophers. The Scarlet Knights are the worst team in the Big Ten and one of the worst Power Conference teams in the country. Anything short of a win would be a huge disappointment.
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins.