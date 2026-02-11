Ranking the 7 Regular-Season Games Left for Gophers Men's Basketball

It feels like Niko Medved's first season as Gophers head coach just started, but there are only seven regular-season games left on Minnesota's 2025-26 schedule. Let's rank all seven matchups in terms of intrigue.

1. @ Michigan (Feb. 24)

It's hard to find a more intriguing game left on Minnesota's schedule than its Feb. 24 road trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 2 in the country, and it's for good reason. They go nine deep, led by UAB transfer forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who's averaging 14.3 points and 7.5 assists per game. The Gophers have knocked off three ranked teams, but all three were at the Barn. A win over Michigan on the road would be truly stunning.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May yells to his team during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Feb. 8, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. vs. UCLA (Feb. 28)

The Bruins haven't played at the Barn since 1969, but they'll make the trip back to the Twin Cities for one of three Saturday home games left on Minnesota's schedule. Senior forward Tyler Bilodeau has been one of the most improved players in the conference, averaging 18.3 points per game. It will likely be the Gophers' final chance to beat an NCAA Tournament team at Williams Arena this season.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts toward officials after not getting a foul call in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

3. @ Indiana (Mar. 4)

Minnesota knocked off the Hoosiers when they were ranked 22nd in the country on Dec. 22 at the Barn. They'll return the trip to Bloomington for its final road game of the season. Indiana has quietly won five of its last six, and it will provide another tough test for the Gophers.

Indiana's Tucker DeVries (12) celebrates after the Indiana versus Wisconsin men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. vs. Northwestern (Mar. 7)

The Gophers' final regular-season game will be an 8 p.m. CT Saturday tip-off against the Wildcats. They beat Northwestern in Evanston in their earlier season matchup, and they'll rematch on Senior Day. Minnesota has a great chance to end the 2025-26 regular season with a win.

Feb 4, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) walks up court during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

5. @ Washington (Feb. 14)

Minnesota will play in Seattle for the first time since 1990. Second-year head coach Danny Sprinkle has made improvements with the Huskies, but they're still on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Freshman Hannes Steinbach is one of the best big men in the country, and the Gophers' frontcourt will have its hands full.

Jan 31, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) celebrates a three point basket against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

6. @ Oregon (Feb. 17)

A road game at Oregon is always fun due to their unique court design, but this might be the worst team longtime head coach Dana Altman has ever had in Eugene. Injuries have ravaged their season, resulting in 10 consecutive losses. Minnesota should have a good chance to steal a road win at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Oregon coach Dana Altman calls for a player on the bench during the second against Michigan at Matthew Knight Arena Jan. 17, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

7. vs. Rutgers (Feb. 21)

Rutgers is a true must-win game for the Gophers. The Scarlet Knights are the worst team in the Big Ten and one of the worst Power Conference teams in the country. Anything short of a win would be a huge disappointment.

Feb 7, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Dylan Grant (9) is guarded by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Gophers news, rumors and analysis