5 Realistic Options for Minnesota's Final Two Roster Spots

The Gophers had a significant week in the transfer portal with four additions, which brings their current roster to 13 players for the 2026-27 season. That means they still have two spots available on next year's team.

The portal will officially close on Tuesday, April 21, but that's just the deadline for players to enter. Players cannot commit to a new school whenever they please. The Gophers didn't sign Cade Tyson until June 1 last offseason, and they didn't add Max Lorenson and Maxmius Gizzi until June 16. It wouldn't shock me if they take a while to fill out their last two spots, but here are five realistic options they have.

International

If I were on the Gophers' coaching staff, I would be pushing hard to dip into the international pool for one of the final two spots. We've seen this route of acquiring talent only get more popular in college basketball with Illinois' run to the Final Four. New center Malick Kordel began his career in Germany, and maybe he has some friends Minnesota could look at.

A big reason for the Fighting Illini's strong international influence is their relationship with European super agent Misko Raxnatovic. Nobody on the Gophers' current coaching staff has European ties that stand out, but Niko Medved has shown a willingness to look at international players in the past at Colorado State, with players like Rashaan Mbemba and Nikola Djapa, who is currently in the transfer portal. It doesn't have to be a huge splash, but signing a veteran post player would be a solid addition to this roster.

CSU's Nikola Djapa looks to pass during a basketball practice at Colorado State University on June 18, 2025, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big man transfer

The Gophers showed interest in UT Martin transfer forward Matas Deniusas, which resulted in a visit to the school last week. Based on Minnesota's additions, I would be pleasantly surprised if Denisuas chooses to sign with the Gophers. A more significant role on a mid-major team sounds more likely.

Minnesota could shift its focus to an entirely new post player in the transfer portal. Kordel and incoming freshmen Chadrack Mpoyi project as true centers, while Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Grayson Grove are probably more natural fours, who are more than capable of playing small-ball five. An athletic forward with the ability to consistently shoot threes like Isaiah Johnson-Arigu from St. Thomas could still make sense.

Backup point guard

Kyan Evans and Isaac Asuma will be Minnesota's starting backcourt next season, barring any shocking change of events. Nolan Groves could be a backup two-guard alongside Kai Shinholster, assuming he returns for his sophomore season. Incoming freshman Cedric Tomes could be the backup point guard, but they could always look at a veteran filling that role.

If Chansey Willis Jr. doesn't like the market he's seeing in the transfer portal, Minnesota could always give him a call to see if he has any interest in returning. I would also be pleasantly surprised if they're able to land Yale's Isaac Celiscar after showing interest last week. Ultimately, a veteran player from a lower level wouldn't be a horrible route to look at in terms of adding depth at the position.

Nov 3, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Chansey Willis Jr. (0) reaches foe the ball against Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Walk-on

I would be shocked if one of Minnesota's final two roster spots isn't filled by a walk-on player or someone like Gizzi from last season. It's hard to find scholarship players who want to be the 13th or 14th guy on the bench, which still makes walk-ons a valuable part of the team. We saw how important healthy players can be last season, and you need someone to practice against.

Medved dipped into the Minnesota high school scene for Lorenson last offseason, and it's entirely realistic to think he could do it again. It's really hard to predict who Minnesota could look at, but there are plenty of talented players who remain uncommitted. If they go this route, it would likely be another guard.

Boyuan Zhang or high school ranks

Zhang took an official visit to Minnesota in February, and his recruitment has seemingly lost some steam. He's one of the highest-rated uncommitted players in the 2026 recruiting class, and he'd be a significant addition for anyone at this point in the offseason.

The 6-foot-7 forward also took official visits to Illinois, Cal and Oregon. It's hard to gauge what the Gophers' chances are, but it seems like the Ducks could be the favorite. Zhang or any uncommitted player from the high school ranks remains a possibility.