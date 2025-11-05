5 things we learned from Minnesota’s season-opening win over North Dakota
Gophers women's basketball officially tipped off year three of the Dawn Plitzuweit era with a dominant 91-47 win in their first regular-season game of the year against North Dakota on Tuesday night. Here's what we learned from our first look at Minnesota this season.
Makena Christian's college debut
Christian was the No. 52-ranked recruit in ESPN's rankings of the 2025 class. Listed at 6-foot, she is considered a guard on Minnesota's team sheet, but she has the versatility to defend positions one through four. She made quite the first impression on Tuesday with a game-high 23 points on 6 of 13 shooting from the field and a 5 of 12 night from three-point range. She's one of two true freshmen on the Gophers' roster this season, and the former Wisconsin State Player of the Year looks like she'll have a spot on the rotation throughout the year.
Starting lineup
Mallory Heyer's surprise decision to hit the transfer less than two weeks before the season opener impacted Minnesota's 2025-26 starting lineup. She started 102 games in her Gophers career, so they had to pivot. Sophomore guard Tori McKinney seemingly took her spot, which essenitally gives Minnesota four guards in its starting lineup alongside post player Sophie Hart.
McKinney is listed at 6-foot-1, so she will likely guard the other team's four on most nights. A starting lineup of Mara Braun, Amaya Battle, Grace Grocholski, McKinney and Hart provides the Gophers with some serious positional versatility.
Mara Braun's return
Tuesday was Braun's first regular-season game with the Gophers in 352 days. She has battled injuries over the previous two seasons, and she was finally back in action. She averaged 17.0 points per game in her last season with more than 20 games played, so it's a significant addition to Minnesota's outlook. It looked like she was easing back into the action on Tuesday with a quiet night, with only five points on 2 of 8 shooting with six rebounds and three assists. She limped off the floor with 1:15 left in the third quarter with what seemed like a minor injury, but she did not return.
10-player rotation?
UAB transfer Tracey Bershers was the lone player out for Minnesota on Tuesday, and the Gophers played 10 players in the first half. Kansas State transfer guard Brylee Green and San Jose State transfer forward Finau Tonga were the first two players off the bench. They were followed by Taylor Woodson, Niamaya Holloway and Christian. It will be worth monitoring if Bershers works into the rotation when healthy, but it looks like they will go at least 10 deep in 2025-26.
Hart's big night
Hart averaged 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season, which was a little bit down from 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game the previous year. She had a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds in only 19 minutes against North Dakota. It will be interesting to see if the absence of Heyer opens up the paint for Hart to put up bigger numbers this season.