LPGA Announces Launch of WTGL, a Women’s Indoor Golf League

The WTGL will launch sometime during the LPGA offseason, with some of women’s golf’s biggest stars, and will be played at the SoFi Center.

With the inception of WTGL, LPGA stars will be teeing it up at the SoFi Center.
The LPGA will be getting its own TGL league. 

The WTGL will launch sometime during the LPGA offseason (winter 2026–27), with some of women’s golf’s biggest stars and will be played at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., the home of TGL, the tech-infused indoor golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. 

“I think the platform WTGL will create for our athletes around the world is remarkable,” LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler said in a press conference Tuesday.” I think that the chance for fans to get to know our athletes and their personalities, again, what a gift to be able to do that, both for our organization, for yours, and for fans across the globe.”

The WTGL won’t be integrated with the men’s TGL, though. They’ll each be played separately. 

“(A co-ed league is) something we’ve thought about,” said Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, the venture that formed TGL. “It’s something we’ve talked to a lot of different constituent groups about, and I would say it’s something that’s interesting. I think we wanted to, first off, create a stage, a platform, a real showcase for the women’s game and for the top players to really showcase their personalities and provide an environment like this for them, but who knows what the future holds.”

Additional details, such as participants, teams and where the matches will be broadcast, are still being ironed out. 

