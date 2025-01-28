Andy Katz is high on Gophers hoops, thinks they could make postseason noise
After picking up three straight wins, the vibe around Gophers men's basketball has completely shifted. An appearence in the Big Ten Tournament seemed unlikely and many people were calling for Ben Johnson's job, but that has all changed in less than two weeks.
National college basketball reporter Andy Katz recently talked about the Gophers on a recent social media post and he was quite complimentary of Johnson's job, especially how different this season could've been if Minnesota's roster wasn't ravaged by the transfer portal.
"Ben Johnson never lost the locker room — last year (or) this year. These players want to play for him. His peers want him to be successful," Katz said. "If he could just get the money to keep those guys there. We don't know what's going to happen, but had those players stayed, we'd be talking about Minnesota for sure in the NCAA Tournament."
Cam Christie is tearing up the NBA G-League while Pharrel Payne and Elijah Hawkins are making a big impact for Texas A&M and Texas Tech respectively. That's a story for a different day because Minnesota is peaking at the right time and Katz thinks they could make some real noise in the postseason.
"But their core group, the guys they got back, the guys that they added — this has got a winning culture now. They can win games," Katz said. "Have to go to Michigan State, they got five more (road games) after that. They can do pretty well on the road, they can win their home games. This is a Minnesota team that can make the Big Ten Tournament and could be in the postseason, whether that's the (College Basketball) Crown or the NIT. I am high on Minnesota."
A chance at making a run to the NCAA Tournament is highly unlikely, but as Katz points out, Minnesota has a real chance of playing in a postseason basketball tournament which seemed like a stretch only two weeks ago. The Gophers will look to keep the hot streak going tonight on the road against No. 7 Michigan State.