Ranking the Gophers' top five transfer portal additions so far

This year's NCAA football transfer portal window closes on Friday, which will wrap up a busy two-week period for teams across the country. It's been an impactful window for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers, who lost a couple key players to the portal (including star safety Koi Perich) but mostly went out and reloaded their roster with intriguing talent at a variety of positions of need.

While it's possible the Gophers aren't done, their most recent addition came this past Sunday, which suggests they might have already filled all of the spots they wanted to fill. Out of 19 incoming transfers, let's rank the top five based on projected impact in 2026.

T.J. Bush Jr. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Edge rusher wasn't exactly a position of need for the Gophers coming into this window, considering they're getting Anthony Smith, Karter Menz, and Jaxon Howard back from last year's team. But why not add to what was already a strength? In landing Bush, they've created quite the pass-rush quartet.

Bush spent the first two years of his career at Liberty and then translated his production to Cal last season. He's played nearly 2,000 defensive snaps and has 13 sacks, 27 total TFL, and 94 pressures to his name. He should be in line for a strong season, in part because he'll benefit from the attention offenses have to pay to Smith. Bush only has one year of eligibility left, but because we're focusing these rankings on 2026 impact alone, he tops the list.

2. Aydan West, CB, Michigan State

Aydan West | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

With Za'Quan Bryan transferring out, the Gophers needed to go out and add a starting-caliber corner in the portal. They did just that by landing West from Michigan State. He's a borderline top-20 corner in the portal who was a highly-recruited prospect coming out of high school in the D.C. area. West played nearly 400 snaps as a true freshman for the Spartans, which says a lot about his upside. He's athletic, possesses decent size, and should continue to get better in his sophomore season.

3. Bennett Warren, OT, Tennessee

Bennett Warren | University of Tennessee Athletics

One of the Gophers' earliest portal additions was a big one — literally. Warren is a former four-star high school recruit listed at 6'7" and 325 pounds. Since being a top-100 overall player in the class of 2024, he's only played a little over 200 offensive snaps with Tennessee. But with his size and athleticism, Warren's potential remains massive. He's likely the favorite to start at right tackle for the Gophers this year, and he comes to Minneapolis with three years of eligibility left.

4. Perry Thompson, WR, Auburn

Perry Thompson | John Reed-Imagn Images

Another early addition for the Gophers, Thompson has a lot in common with Warren in that he's a former four-star recruit whose career didn't quite take off as planned in the SEC. Thompson was an even more heralded high school prospect two years ago, ranking in the top 50 in the country. He played around 500 snaps for the Tigers over the past two seasons and caught 22 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown.

Thompson is a big-bodied receiver at 6'3", 220. He figures to step into a major role alongside Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy in the Gophers' receiver room, and he has the athletic upside to make us look foolish for ranking him this low.

5. Xion Chapman, DL, Florida International

Xion Chapman | David Butler II-Imagn Images

One major position of need for the Gophers in this window was at defensive tackle, where they lost several key players to graduation. They went out and added a few different players at that spot, including a couple Marshall teammates, but Chapman looks like the most impactful. He started his career at the D-II level and then moved up to D-I last year, where he looked the part with a strong PFF grade and 23 QB pressures. The 6'4", 300-pound DT will now look to translate his production to the Big Ten, and he projects as a likely starter in the middle of Minnesota's defense.

