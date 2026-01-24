Assessing concern after Cade Tyson exits Nebraska loss banged up

The Gophers already have four scholarship player out for the season, and their leading scorer is leaving Saturday's loss against Nebraska banged up.

Cade Tyson landed awkwardly on a Nebraska player's foot, which caused him to twist his ankle early in the second half against the Cornhuskers. He attempted to remain in the game, but he went to the bench with 10 minutes left and never returned. His 30 minutes played were his fewest since Dec. 29 against Fairleigh Dickinson.

"I think he stepped on somebody, right? So, turned his ankle. I don't know how bad it is or how much time he's going to miss. I think it's nothing more than that, so that's the good news. I think those things are tricky. Sometimes people respond really, really quickly, depending on how it is, how high it is, all that stuff. Obviously, the day off tomorrow, and we'll probably know more tomorrow afternoon," Gophers head coach Niko Medved said after Saturday's loss to Nebraska.

“I don’t know how bad it is.”



Niko Medved and Cade Tyson’s status after Saturday’s game. pic.twitter.com/i7GhBYOeLj — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) January 24, 2026

After carrying a six-point lead into halftime of Saturday's game, Minnesota looked worn out in the second half. Chansey Willis Jr., Robert Vaihola, B.J. Omot and Chance Stephens are all out for the season, so the Gophers' rotation has been cut to only seven players. Nebraska took advantage.

Tyson has averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season on 50.2% shooting from the field and 39.6% from three-point range. He has exceeded expectations after transferring in from North Carolina.

It sounds like Tyson avoided a serious injury, but Medved's comments weren't exactly encouraging. Minnesota will be off on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before hitting the road again to take on rival Wisconsin next Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT.

If Tyson is not able to go, Minnesota's thin roster would become even more banged up. It's fair to think Kai Shinholster or Grayson Grove would see an expanded role, but that would leave the Gophers with just eight players. After another second-half collapse and Tyson suffering an injury, it will be interesting to see if Medved looks at a player like Nehemiah Turner or Maximus Gizzi to take some of the workload off the starters.

Medved has been tested with plenty of adversity in his first season as the Gophers head coach. Tyson's injury is the latest added to a long list in year one.

