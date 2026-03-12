Analyzing the Gophers' Biggest Roster Needs Ahead of Transfer Portal Season

The transfer portal doesn't open until the day after the National Championship game on April 7, and Minnesota will work on retaining up to 10 players with eligibility remaining, but they have a chance to build an NCAA Tournament-caliber roster in Year 2 for Niko Medved. Here are their biggest needs.

A go-to scoring option on the perimeter

Cade Tyson was a great transfer portal find by Medved and his staff, but he's out of eligibility after this season. He averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 50.0% shooting from the field, and 42.2% from three. That is an elite scoring option Minnesota will need to replace.

In a perfect world, Minnesota would retain Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Bobby Durkin and Isaac Asuma. Is that trio enough to replace Tyson's offensive production with another year in Medved's system? I think another scoring option with an archetype like Tyson or Durkin, who can guard 2 through 4, is a priority this offseason. Incoming freshman Nolen Anderson has the potential to fill that role quickly, but a veteran is a more stable option.

Backourt option alongside Asuma

Langston Reynolds is another player out of eligibility this offseason. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in his lone season with the Gophers. They will desperately miss his two-way ability at the point guard position. If Asuma returns for his junior season, they will need to decide who they want to start alongside their homegrown guard in the backcourt.

Chansey Willis Jr. is expected to apply for a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending injury seven games into the season. He started all those games alongside Asuma, so it's a possibility they run back that backcourt in 2026-27. That isn't necessarily the worst option, but another veteran guard feels like a need. Could Medved persuade former Colorado State guard Kyan Evans to join the Gophers after one season at North Carolina like Tyson? That would be a home-run scenario.

Incoming freshman Cedric Tomes, returning option Kai Shinholster, and former portal adds B.J. Omot and Chance Stephens all have their fair shares of questions. A proven veteran in the backcourt should be a priority.

Physically imposing big man next to Crocker-Johnson

Crocker-Johnson proved that he can be an above-average five in the Big Ten this season with 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. If Minnesota wants him to reach his full potential, he might be a more natural power forward.

Grayson Grove showed improvement as a frontcourt player throughout the season, but he's undersized against the majority of the conference. Robert Vaihola started the first five games at center, but he's just 6-foot-8. Incoming freshman Chadrack Mpoyi is already a physical threat, but it seems dangerous to rely on him producing in year one.

The Gophers don't need a double-double threat, but a big man, 6-foot-10 or taller, who can consistently block shots and rebound at a high level next to Crocker-Johnson would make their frontcourt depth impressive next season.