Gophers' Losing Streak at Assembly Hall Grows to 10 Against Indiana

The Gophers knocked off Indiana when it was ranked No. 22 to open Big Ten play, but they carried a nine-game losing streak at Assembly Hall into Wednesday night's matchup in Bloomington. The Hoosiers extended that streak to 10 with a 77-47 win over Minnesota.

Indiana is firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and it looked like a team that knew it needed a win on Wednesday night, jumping out to a 20-6 lead. The Gophers quickly responded with a 13-2 run of their own, and they pulled themselves back into the game.

Cade Tyson had 16 first-half points, but Indiana's sixth-leading scorer (8.2 PPG), Sam Alexis, had 17 points in the first 20 minutes, and Minnesota had no answer. The Gophers only got 12 points from their other five players, and an 8-0 run from the Hoosiers to end the half made it 43-28 heading into the locker room.

The Gophers did their best to leave everything on the floor, but their six-man rotation seemingly caught up to them. Red-hot Bobby Durkin was limited to just six points on 2 of 9 shooting from the field, and Langston Reynolds didn't make his first field goal until the 16:54 mark of the second half.

Tyson finished with 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field for his fourth consecutive game with 20 or more points. It marked the first time he's achieved that in his four-year college career, but he didn't have enough help. Isaac Asuma was the only other Gophers player in double figures with just 13 points.

Indiana finally penetrated Niko Medved's zone defense, which has helped the Gophers so much during their current streak of improved play. The Hoosiers shot 57.4% from the field, 41.7% from three, and Minnesota looked exhausted on the defensive side of the floor. The Gophers suffered a 77-47 loss, which is their largest of the season.

The Gophers now have a 14-16 overall record, and a 7-12 mark in the Big Ten. They will come back to the Twin Cities for their regular-season finale on Saturday night against Northwestern. That game will tip off at 8 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on Big Ten Network (BTN).