Ben Johnson claims Isaac Asuma is 'built different' ahead of Big Ten debut
Gophers men's basketball has had an up-and-down start to the 2024-25 season, but true freshman Isaac Asuma continues to stand out. He will make his Big Ten debut on Wednesday against Michigan State and head coach Ben Johnson fully expects him to be ready for the moment.
Injuries to veteran guards Mike Mitchell Jr. and Tyler Cochran has given Asuma an opportunity to have a big role early in his career. Through nine games he is averaging 5.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 41.9/40.7/50.0 shooting splits. He's playing only 26.7 minutes per game, but it's clear that he looks comfortable at the Division I level.
"He's one of those players that it's not going to wow him that we're playing Michigan State. It's not gonna wow him that we're playing our first Big Ten game," Johnson said. "You've got certain guys that are built a little bit different and he's built a little bit different. All he needed was just that game experience. He's gotten that and he's gotten the minutes."
Asuma continues to seemingly improve every time he steps on the court. He had a career-high 11 points against Wake Forest last week and he had an impressive six-point, six-rebound and six-assist game on Sunday against Bethune-Cookman.
"I'm thankful that he's gotten those early minutes and extended minutes because now against these opponents his confidence is going to be what you see and that's real. It's not fake, it's not phony," Johnson said. "I think with guys that have a chance to be really good players and he has a chance to be one of the really, really good ones. They're built a little bit differently."
Minnesota will host Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday night in its biggest home game of the season to date. With Mitchell Jr.'s status in question, the Gophers will need to continue to receive some production from Asuma.