Ben Johnson thinks Gophers are 'really close to breaking through'

PERSPECTIVE: There are 14 DI MBB programs in MN, WI, IA, SD and ND. The #Gophers rank 11th-best in the latest NET.



6. Iowa St

12. Marquette

24. Wisconsin

43. Iowa

67. Drake

91. Northern Iowa

98. St. Thomas

100. NDSU

111. SDSU

133. UW-Milwaukee

141. Minnesota

232. South Dakota… pic.twitter.com/RCmkivJWzq