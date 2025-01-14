Ben Johnson thinks Gophers are 'really close to breaking through'
Despite leading Maryland by three points at halftime of Monday night's game, the Gophers struggled down the stretch, falling 77-71. They now sit 0-6 in Big Ten play, but before taking on the Terrapins, Ben Johnson seemed confident that Minnesota is close to breaking through.
"We know we're really close to breaking through," Johnson said on the Big Ten Network broadcast. "So now, that's got to be the singular focus and the mindset of, 'Alright what extra — what more do we have to do as a staff to help these guys? What do we have to do as a collective group to finally break through?'"
Minnesota has lost nine consecutive games against Big Ten opponents dating back to last season. In the last three games against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Maryland, the Gophers have either led or trailed by one at halftime and were unable to close out any of the three games.
The Gophers rank dead last in the Big Ten in points per game at 68.4 and free-throw percentage at 63.3%. They rank near the middle of the conference in a lot of other major statistics, but their abysmal free-throw percentage was a massive burden against Ohio State and likely cost them the win.
Minnesota has been competitive in the first half of its last three games, outscoring opponents 92-89. The second half has been completely different as they've been outscored 132-103 in the same three games.
There are 14 Division I men's basketball programs in Minnesota and bordering states — Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota — and the Gophers are only ahead of three of them in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings.
6. Iowa St
12. Marquette
24. Wisconsin
43. Iowa
67. Drake
91. Northern Iowa
98. St. Thomas
100. NDSU
111. SDSU
133. UW-Milwaukee
141. Minnesota
232. South Dakota
280. UND
328. Green Bay
The Gophers were competitive against Ohio State and Maryland, but remain firmly in last place in the Big Ten standings. If they're not able to "break through" soon, the program could continue to fall down the Midwest standings, let alone their conference standings.
