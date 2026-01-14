Boos rain down as former Gophers guard returns to Williams Arena
In this story:
Former Gophers guard Braeden Carrington returned to Williams Arena for the first time since transferring away from the program following the 2023-24 season, and fans let him hear it.
Carrington won the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball award after a storied career at local Park Center High School. He opted to stay home and play for the Gophers over notable top offers from Florida, Missouri and Colorado, among others. He immediately became a fan favorite for the decision.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
He struggled to live up to the lofty expectations, averaging no more than 5.9 points per game in his two seasons with the Gophers. He opted to transfer following the 2023-24 campaign, and he ended up at Tulsa.
Carrington averaged a career-high 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game with the Golden Hurricane in 2024-25 on 35.1% shooting from the field. He hit the transfer portal again and joined the rival Wisconsin Badgers for his final season of college basketball.
He has been one of Wisconsin's top bench options this season, averaging 5.5 points per game entering Tuesday's matchup with the Gophers. Minnesota fans booed him every single time he touched the ball, and they let him hear it for every minute he was on the floor.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert