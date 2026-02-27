Small College Playoff Game Ends With Worst Foul You’ll Ever See

Never foul a 3-point shooter. Especially on a last second heave from the opposite free throw line. That's the lesson that Southern Oregon University learned on Thursday night in the NAIA Cascade Conference Championships quarterfinals against Bushnell.

SOU redshirt freshman Jace Anderson stepped to the line with 1.2 seconds remaining and the home team leading, 70-68. After missing the first, Anderson intentionally missed the second. Then disaster struck.

Bushnell's Cory Johnson, a senior who shoots 85% from the free throw line, grabbed the rebound and attempted a full court shot. Anderson tried to block the heave and was called for a foul. Johnson promptly hit all three free throws to give Bushnell a one-point win.

This gotta be the worst foul in the history of basketball 😂 pic.twitter.com/MwbxejLRjJ — Donté J Harvey (@dontejharvey) February 26, 2026

The reactions are tough to watch. Most Southern Oregon players and fans went straight to the surrender cobra while one player collapsed on the ground. All life and emotion immediately drained from the announcer's voice. And in a perfect nod to our current climate, a fan can be heard screaming, "He's a gambler!”

Just an insanely brutal way to lose a game.

This is the kind of thing that coaches are going to reference until the end of time, which is very unfortunate if you're the one who was called for the foul. It will also be used as an example of why free throw shooting is so important.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated